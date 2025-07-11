Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

