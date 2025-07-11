Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 259 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

