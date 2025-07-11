Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

