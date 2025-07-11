Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

