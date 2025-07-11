Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Franklin Electric worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,968,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 13,673.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $8,046,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

