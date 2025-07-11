Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after acquiring an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,517,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1%

RL stock opened at $290.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.20. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

