Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $85.60 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

