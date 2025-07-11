Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 530,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.