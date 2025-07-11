Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

