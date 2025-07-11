iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $248.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $249.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

