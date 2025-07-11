MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

