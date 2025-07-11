CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 796,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

