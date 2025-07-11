Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $237.79 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

