Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $129.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

