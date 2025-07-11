Greenleaf Trust Has $1.02 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.