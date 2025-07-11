Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,411,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $49.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

