Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
