Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 538.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Agenus has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

