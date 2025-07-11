Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Personalis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Personalis by 18.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Personalis by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $611.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.95. Personalis has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

