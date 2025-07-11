Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Personalis
Institutional Trading of Personalis
Personalis Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of PSNL stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $611.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.95. Personalis has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.79.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Personalis
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.