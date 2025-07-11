DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 481 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.89 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

