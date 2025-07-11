Greenleaf Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Labcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.90 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.95.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

