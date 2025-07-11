Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

