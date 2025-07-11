Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $378.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.