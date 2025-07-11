Analysts Set Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Calumet in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $33,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,127.08. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $419,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,836.35. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,778 shares of company stock worth $4,147,258 in the last 90 days. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the quarter. Calumet comprises 12.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Calumet worth $85,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Calumet has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

