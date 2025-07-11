Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.60. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

