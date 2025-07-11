U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average is $278.96. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.