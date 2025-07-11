M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

