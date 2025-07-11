U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0%

GM opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

