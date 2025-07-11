Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,372 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $84,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,933,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,323,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $490.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.15 and a 200-day moving average of $459.40.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

