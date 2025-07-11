Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.