Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,677 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.