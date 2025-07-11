Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.