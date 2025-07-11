U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.88.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

