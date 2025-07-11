Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,066,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $576.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.13. The firm has a market cap of $694.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

