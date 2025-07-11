Contrasting H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) & DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and DNA Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 15.20% -179.57% 20.56% DNA Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for H&R Block and DNA Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 1 1 0 2.00 DNA Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

H&R Block currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given H&R Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than DNA Precious Metals.

This table compares H&R Block and DNA Precious Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.71 billion 2.05 $595.32 million $4.08 13.92 DNA Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Precious Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DNA Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNA Precious Metals has a beta of 11.28, meaning that its share price is 1,028% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H&R Block beats DNA Precious Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About DNA Precious Metals

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

