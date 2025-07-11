Contrasting H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) & DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and DNA Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares H&R Block and DNA Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|H&R Block
|15.20%
|-179.57%
|20.56%
|DNA Precious Metals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for H&R Block and DNA Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|H&R Block
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|DNA Precious Metals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares H&R Block and DNA Precious Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|H&R Block
|$3.71 billion
|2.05
|$595.32 million
|$4.08
|13.92
|DNA Precious Metals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Precious Metals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DNA Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
H&R Block has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNA Precious Metals has a beta of 11.28, meaning that its share price is 1,028% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
H&R Block beats DNA Precious Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
About DNA Precious Metals
White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.
