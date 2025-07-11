CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

