Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $344.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $344.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.47 and a 200-day moving average of $319.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

