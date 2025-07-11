Tefron (TFRFF) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Risk & Volatility

Tefron has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tefron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tefron 4.57% 16.93% 8.39% Tefron Competitors 3.32% -34.41% 5.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Tefron pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tefron pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Tefron and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tefron $293.86 million $15.11 million 6.87 Tefron Competitors $6.37 billion $620.41 million 7.42

Tefron’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tefron. Tefron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tefron beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

