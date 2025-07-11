Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) versus EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A EchoStar -1.37% -1.08% -0.37%

Volatility & Risk

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 EchoStar 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eutelsat Communications and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

EchoStar has a consensus target price of $24.70, indicating a potential downside of 23.12%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Eutelsat Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and EchoStar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.31 billion N/A -$335.31 million N/A N/A EchoStar $15.68 billion 0.59 -$119.55 million ($0.75) -42.84

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EchoStar beats Eutelsat Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names. The Retail Wireless segment provides prepaid and postpaid wireless services under the Boost Mobile, Boost postpaid, and Gen Mobile brands, as well various wireless devices. The Network Deployment segment deploys a facilities-based 5G broadband network and commercializes deployment of 5G VoNR. The Broadband and Satellite Services offers broadband services to consumer customers, which include home, and small to medium-sized businesses; and satellite and multi-transport technologies, and managed network services to telecommunications providers, aeronautical service providers, civilian and defense government entities, and other enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

