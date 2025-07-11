Financial Comparison: Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokens.com and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 MoneyLion 0 3 2 2 2.86

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $90.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tokens.com and MoneyLion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 49.04 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -30.00 MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.78 -$45.24 million $0.75 114.53

Tokens.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Tokens.com on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

