Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.75 and its 200 day moving average is $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

