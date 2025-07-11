Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,634,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,623,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,510,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,704,000 after buying an additional 92,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,347,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,641,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $422.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.29. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

