DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $3,598,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

