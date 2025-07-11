DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Biogen by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,811 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.