Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12927.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Geron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $5,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Geron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,064,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Geron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

