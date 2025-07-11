Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $259.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $240.40. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

