DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 20,086 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

