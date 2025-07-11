Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,844,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,525.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

