Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.1%

HRMY opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.