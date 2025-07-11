Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,468,000 after buying an additional 4,696,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,330,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 203.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,361,000 after buying an additional 547,556 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

