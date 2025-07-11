Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Insider Sells 76,880 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) insider David Kanen sold 76,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $366,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,895,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,876.74. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00.

On Monday, July 7th, David Kanen sold 88,780 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $438,573.20.

On Friday, June 27th, David Kanen sold 24,431 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $112,626.91.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of STKS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $211.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STKS shares. Noble Financial raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Report on STKS

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.